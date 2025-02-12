BrainBox hits the classroom and the playground – all to bring pupils together and learn whilst having fun!

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop and trading card games, would like to introduce their exciting initiative ‘BrainBox in Schools.’ The drive sees over 6000 BrainBox demo packs being played, across 31 UK Schools from Leeds to Essex!

BrainBox is the popular fun memory and observation card game, with over 8 million sold worldwide. The game tests your eye for detail, with all the answers on the card but just 10 seconds to study it.

It was first launched in 2007, with BrainBox becoming an international best-seller played by kids, young and old, across the globe. The games are devised in the UK with support from teachers and educational experts to ensure BrainBox is always fun and informative – so this new initiative fits perfectly.

The games are also produced in a way that’s sustainable, so expect at least 70% recycled materials in their production and the games themselves can be recycled.

Brainbox - Learning and Having fun!

Phil Crawford: Asmodee Brand Manager, commented “BrainBox is hugely popular for combining the fun of board games with learning about dinosaurs, the world or even football. This exciting initiative with Imagination Gaming gave us an incredible opportunity to work with schools to allow pupils to learn, without really realising they’re learning because ultimately in their eyes, they are just playing an amazing game.”

An incredible thirty-one schools across Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby, Essex and Surrey are taking part in this initial run and they just can’t wait to get started –

Springvale Primary say it best: “I just wanted to say thank you very much for the BrainBox packs. They arrived around a week ago and we sent them home with all of the children in Y1-Y6 – they went down really well. We had around 15 packs left over which we have added to our star of the week prize table. Thank you again for sending us these, much appreciated.”