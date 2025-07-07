Bradfield School rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted for first time in a decade following major improvement

Bradfield School, part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, is celebrating a landmark moment after being rated ‘Good’ across all areas by Ofsted – the school’s first such rating in ten years. The latest inspection marks a significant turnaround from its previous ‘Requires Improvement’ judgement and reflects the strong progress made in leadership, teaching and pupil experience.

Inspectors visited the Sheffield-based secondary school in early June and praised its strong leadership, inclusive culture and the high-quality educational experience now being delivered across the board.

The inspection report highlighted the school’s rapidly improving culture, emphasising how pupils now benefit from a more stable and respectful learning environment. Inspectors noted that relationships between staff and pupils are ‘warm and respectful,’ with behaviour in lessons described as ‘calm and focused.’

Head of School, Anna Hughes, expressed her delight at the outcome:

Pupils at Bradfield School are delighted in the 'Good' Ofsted assessment

“We are thrilled that Bradfield School has been recognised as ‘Good’ across all areas and inspectors have acknowledged the strength of our provision. This report validates the commitment of our whole school community to building a school we can all be proud of, where every pupil feels supported to grow, achieve and flourish.”

Executive Headteacher, Dale Barrowclough, said:

"This is only the start of Bradfield's transformation. I know that we have the staff, pupils and community, to drive further school improvement, to make Bradfield School an outstanding provider. I want to thank everybody involved, especially staff and governors at Bradfield School, for their commitment and hard work. I also want to make special mention to parents who have worked closely with school to help shape the school's strategic improvement. Well done everybody a great collaborative effort."

Bradfield’s curriculum was praised for its strength and clarity, with teachers using effective strategies to help pupils revisit and retain key knowledge. The report acknowledged that ‘subject leaders prioritise the highest value knowledge and skills so that pupils secure what they need to be ready for their next stage of learning.’

Senior staff at Bradfield School elated at the 'Good' across all areas Ofsted result

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), including those within the school’s dedicated resourced provision, are also well supported. The report confirms that ‘pupils with SEND receive effective support and learn well.’

The school’s new personal development programme was also highlighted as a strength, providing pupils with ‘a wide range of experiences’ including extracurricular clubs, sports competitions, and residential trips, with one exciting opportunity involving a visit to Kenya.

Lee Barber, CEO of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, added: “This judgement is a testament to the school’s transformation, underpinned by strong collaboration between leaders, staff, pupils and families. At INOVA, we believe in fostering inclusive, ambitious learning communities where every young person can thrive, and Bradfield is now a brilliant example of that mission in action.”

Further highlights from the Ofsted report include:

Pupils at Bradfield School celebrate their positive Ofsted result

Pupils are guided to reflect on their behaviour and supported through effective strategies, including mental health provision.

An effective reading strategy ensures that all pupils, including those needing additional support, develop strong reading skills.

The careers programme is robust, with all Year 10 pupils accessing work experience and tailored projects in place for pupils with SEND.

Attendance has significantly improved, with inspectors noting that ‘far more pupils are in school regularly and learning the curriculum.’

Bradfield School is now firmly on a path of continued improvement, with the full backing of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, and remains committed to delivering excellence in education for all its pupils.