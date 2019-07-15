Bowie tribute band announced as Tramlines fringe event to raise funds for Sheffield school’s air quality project
A David Bowie tribute band is to play a Tramlines fringe gig to raise money for a Sheffield school’s air quality project.
All proceeds raised during the Bowie Contingent gig on July 19, will help pay for a 60 metre long plant barrier that will filter air pollution around the playground at Hunter’s Bar Infant School.
The project, named #GoGoGreen, aims to use plants and planting configurations designed by the University of Sheffield and industry specialists to build a green barrier that will help protect pupils at Hunter’s Bar Infant School from the harmful gases produced by exhaust fume at the busy intersection of Sharrow Vale and Junction Road.
Jason Richford, lead singer of the Bowie Contingent, said: ”We love Tramlines weekend and it’s a thrill to play this fringe event to raise money for the #GoGoGreen project. Tramlines weekend is all about loving music, celebrating Sheffield and showcasing talent.
“It’s our privilege to share a stage with Belle de Jour, an exciting young band with plans to release their first recording this year. And the fact that we can raise money for such a worthy cause, which will not only improve the air quality at Hunter’s Bar Infant School, but feeds into a much bigger ambition to support other inner-city schools to do the same, well that’s just the icing on the Yorkshire Pud.”
Doors to the High Storrs main hall will open at 7:30pm on Friday, July 19.
There will be fully licensed bar and pizza from the Nether Edge Pizza Company, a mix of Bowie classics, poetry readings from poet and author, Rachel Bower and the newest sounds from musicians in residence, Belle de Jour.
Lucky gig-goers could also leave the venue with a number of prizes comprised of raffle donations from restaurants, bars, retailers and Sheffield music legend Richard Hawley, in support of the project.
The partnership between Hunter’s Bar Infant School, the University and the many businesses that have come forward to support this project, is the first step in what is hoped to be a city-wide intervention to improve air quality around inner-city schools.
It is hoped the project will spark similar schemes across the city.
For tickets click here or for more information about the #GoGoGreen project click here.