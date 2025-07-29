Blend Culinary Foundation partners with Sheffield’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme to inspire young cooks this summer

Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF) has teamed up with Sheffield City Council’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) to deliver hands-on food and health education to local children, kicking off a summer of learning, cooking, and confidence-building in the kitchen.

On Monday, 13 pupils from Owler Brook Primary School stepped into the BCF cookery school to take part in a vibrant and engaging cooking class, many of them for the very first time. The young chefs learned to create cheese and veggie quesadillas, as well as two types of puff pastry delights: a savoury option with grilled vegetables and feta, and a sweet treat filled with strawberry jam, homemade whipped cream, and fresh strawberries.

“For a couple of our children, it was their first time cooking, and they were a bit nervous at first,” shared the school’s pastoral manager, Claire Shaw. “But they really enjoyed it, loved what they made, and ate every bite!”

This collaboration marks a significant step in BCF’s mission to empower young people with essential knowledge of food and nutrition. “It means a lot to us,” said Niki, curator of Blend Culinary Foundation. “When a child walks in feeling nervous and walks out beaming because they made something with their own hands…that’s everything. We’re not just teaching recipes, we’re helping shape healthier, happier futures.”

Programme Attendees

The programme will continue throughout the summer, with Owler Brook students returning for their next cooking session in August. With growing excitement and confidence, the children are already looking forward to returning to the kitchen.

About Blend Culinary Foundation

At the heart of Blend Culinary Foundation is a passionate team dedicated to bringing people together through food. With decades of experience spanning patisserie, fine dining, hospitality, and food education, this talented group of experts are the beating heart of the organisation.

BCF is committed to making a real impact, whether it’s tackling food insecurity, championing diverse cuisines, or delivering unforgettable cookery experiences. Through school partnerships, workshops, and community-led initiatives, they empower individuals of all ages with practical skills and knowledge that nourish both body and mind.

About the Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) – Sheffield

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme is a Sheffield City Council initiative funded by the Department for Education. It provides free, enriching holiday clubs for children and young people.

Delivered across Easter, summer, October, and winter school holidays, HAF clubs offer a wide range of engaging activities: from sports, dance, and drama to songwriting workshops and trips out. Each session also includes a nutritious meal, ensuring children are fuelled and supported during the school break.

Sheffield’s HAF Programme is coordinated through a network of local voluntary sector HAF Coordinators, who commission and oversee delivery across the city’s seven school locality areas.