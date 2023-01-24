A Sheffield primary school has closed due to “significant flooding” forcing the staff to cut off the water supply to school buildings.

Parents with children at the Birley Primary Academy (BPA) were sent an urgent email at around 5.04pm yesterday (January 23) from headteacher, Dawn McAughey, warning parents of the “significant issue” at the school. The letter said: “This evening, we have been experiencing significant flooding that has required us to shut the water supply off in both the Foundation Stage building and main school building.

“The academy are working hard to try and rectify the situation as soon as we possibly can; however, we are unable to confirm at whether this issue will be resolved by tomorrow at this present time.”

This morning, the school has confirmed it is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the day. The school will confirm whether it will be able to open tomorrow later today.