A Sheffield secondary school has been unable to rid itself of its ‘Requires Improvement’ Ofsted rating despite its ‘deep commitment’ to change, inspectors say.

The Birley Academy, which has over 1,000 pupils on its roll, was no doubt hoping for good news in its latest inspection following a lackluster visit from the education watchdog in 2020, which was also its first since converting from Birley Community College under LEAD Academic Trust.

However, in a new report published this week (May 17), the Frecheville school was told the “mixed” experience of its pupils and the sadly “low expectations” of too many teachers had hampered their progress. It has been scored ‘Requires Improvement’ again – meaning the site has now held this rating for over 10 years and has not been rated ‘Good’ since 2010.

The report reads: “Pupils’ experiences at The Birley Academy are mixed. There are good relationships between staff and pupils. However, too many pupils do not enjoy learning.

The Birley Academy has been rated Requires Improvement for the fourth time in a row in a report published in May 2023 - meaning it has now been rated so for 10 years.

“Pupils often lack focus and do not pay attention to their learning. Too many staff have low expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they behave. They do not get pupils back on track quickly and effectively.

“Teachers do not deliver the curriculum consistently well. Some teachers’ subject knowledge is not secure.”

Despite these criticisms, the report stressed that pupils’ experience was “mixed” with positive experiences and some good work was taking place to get Birley Academy back on track. Inspectors noted the school’s leaders were “deeply committed” to improving standards.

Staff address bad behaviour when they see it, which together instilling what it calls the ‘Birley Way’ in pupils and new training for teachers in resulting better conduct bit by bit. Inspectors were also impressed by the range of after-school sessions available to them and saw how pupils “had a sense of fairness and how people should be treated equally”.

However, the standard of teaching was "poor” in places, Ofsted found.

The report reads: “Where the curriculum is taught well and expectations are high, behaviour is calm and purposeful. However, in too many lessons, teaching is less effective, and pupils disengage [...]. Where this happens, lesson time is wasted. Some pupils do not learn well.”