The best performing Sheffield schools based on 2019 GCSE results have been revealed
Parents can now see how students at Sheffield schools have performed in their GCSE’s.
Provisional figures have been released showing how well students at schools up and down the country did in their exams.
The results are based on Attainment 8 which is an average score across eight GCSE subjects including English, Maths and a range of other subjects.
Across Sheffield, the average Attainment 8 score was 44.8.
That compares to 46.5 for pupils across all state-funded schools in England.
More than half of teenagers failed to score a strong pass in both their English and maths GCSEs this year, official figures show.
School leaders warned that youngsters could be left feeling demoralised if they do not achieve a grade five in the key exams and said there are alternatives to "the annual rite of consigning large numbers of young people to a sense of failure".
Provisional national figures, published by the Department for Education (DfE) show that 57% of teenagers at state secondary schools in England did not get a grade five or above in English and maths GCSE this summer.
A grade five is considered a strong pass by the Government and is used to hold schools to account for performance.
Just over a third (35.6%) of state-educated pupils did not score at least a grade four, broadly equivalent to a C, in both English and maths GCSEs, the figures show.
Teenagers who score a grade four in these subjects do not have to re-sit the GCSEs, while those who gain grades below this level must continue to study them post-16.