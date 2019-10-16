Schools and colleges in Sheffield

The best and worst performing schools and colleges in Sheffield based on A Level results

The top performing schools and colleges in Sheffield have been revealed based on their A Level results.

By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:25 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 10:28 am

Figures from the Department for Education has revealed how schools and colleges performed in 2018.

The national average was 33.3 points per A Level entry, the equivalent of a C+.

Sheffield schools and colleges had an average of 32.53 with the top performing school scoring an average of 42.52 points.

Check how your school or college did below.

1. Sheffield High School for Girls

Point score - 42.52

Photo: Barry Richardson

2. Birkdale School

Point score - 42.25

Photo: JP

3. Tapton School

Point score - 38.89

Photo: JP

4. Silverdale School

Point score - 36.31

Photo: JP

