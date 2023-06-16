A Sheffield special school has announced it will become an academy as the city council ‘no longer’ has the means to support its students.

Bents Green School, Ringinglow Road, wrote to parents on June 14 to say it is applying to join Nexus Multi Academy Trust reportedly in time for the new academic year.

The letter, which is asking households for their views, repeatedly criticises Sheffield City Council for reportedly being unable to support its provision as a special school, writing that its hopes joining the trust will bring “security, support and opportunities that we simply will not have if we remain as a Local Authority maintained school.”

“The Local Authority no longer have the services and support we require to benefit our students and staff,” the letter from co-headteachers Aileen Hosty and Laura Pzepinski reads, which says the school has “doubled” in size in the space of a few years.

“Due to a lack of citywide strategic planning, there has been an unprecedented demand for school places in special schools.

“We believe that this is the right step for us at this time and that, above all, it is in the interests of our young people, our families, and our staff.”

Nexus MAT operates three other special schools in Sheffield, including the newly unveiled Discovery Academy as well as Kenwood Academy and Becton School, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted. It comes as another Sheffield school, Holgate Meadows, is in the process of joining the trust.

The letter reads: “The Governing Body and Co-Headteachers feel that the school could benefit from working closely with a community of like-minded schools within Nexus, while retaining its essential independence, distinctiveness and character.

“This is an exciting opportunity to shape our future and bring about positive change in the way we run our school, develop our character and values, and continue to drive the best outcomes for our students.”

The school is inviting parents to consult on joining the trust and is asking households to share their thoughts by July 21.