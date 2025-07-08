Barnsley students perform magical Mozart opera in Manchester

Pupils and students from Barnsley Academy and Hunningley Primary show off musical talents at The Bridgewater Hall venue.

Last week, students from two schools in Barnsley got the exciting opportunity to perform Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ on the big stage in Manchester.

The grand performance included a group of 50 pupils at Hunningley Primary Academy singing in the choir, and 40 students from Barnsley Academy making up part of the orchestra at The Bridgewater Hall venue.

This comes as part of a United Learning initiative in partnership with the Royal Opera House to introduce students to opera. In the lead up to the event, pupils and students across both schools enjoyed taking part in months of lessons about the story of The Magic Flute, and participating in rehearsals to perfect their parts and prepare themselves for the big day. The two schools even came together to rehearse, with Hunningley pupils visiting Barnsley Academy for a morning of singing and performing.

Hunningley Primary school in London earlier this year

As part of the Music in Secondary School’s Trust (MiSST), which is funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, Barnsley Academy currently offer all students in Years 7-9 to learn a musical instrument – ranging from the clarinet to the trombone. As such, the school has been able to set up its first-ever orchestra, and selected its top 40 musicians to travel to Manchester to perform in the opera.

Earlier this year, Hunningley Primary Academy pupils also had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing alongside professional opera singers at the renowned Royal Opera House in London.

Rosie Winton, Music Lead at Hunningley Primary Academy, said:

“It’s been a joy to see the children embrace this unique opportunity—one they might not have experienced without this project. I’ve had so much fun teaching it, learned a great deal myself, and especially enjoyed working with Barnsley Academy to help inspire the children with a glimpse of what musical aspirations could look like in the future. What a wonderful celebration of Performing Arts Education in our schools!”

The Bridgewater Hall venue in Manchester

Year 3 pupil at Hunningley Primary Academy, Lily, said: "I have loved learning the Magic Flute, every lesson has been so exciting."

Another pupil, Mya, said: “I hope we get to learn opera again next year, it has been so fun."

Sarah Morgan, Music Teacher at Barnsley Academy, said: “We have absolutely loved the Magic Flute project. Through lessons our students have fostered creativity, open-mindedness and courage. They have thrown themselves into role call games, embraced improvisation tasks with enthusiasm and demonstrated continued ambition and determination learning their parts…

“It was such a joy to bring our school together with the local primary school for a joint Big Sing morning, seeing young musicians joined together through opera.”