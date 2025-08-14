Barnsley students celebrate A and T Level results

Barnsley College students are celebrating today after receiving their A Level and T Level results, with many securing places at top universities or stepping straight into careers.

Barnsley Sixth Form College saw a 97 per cent overall A-Level pass rate and a 100 per cent pass rate in 22 subjects, including English Language and Literature, Politics, Law, Fine Art, History, Spanish and Computer Science.

Among the high achievers was Laura Egley, who achieved three A grades in Biology, Maths and Chemistry. She is set to study Medicine at the University of Sheffield.

Andrei Vulcan is also celebrating, after securing one A* grade in Biology and two As in Chemistry and Maths. He said: “I’m really happy with my results. My plans are to study medicine at Hull York Medical School, this would not have been possible without the support of my tutors and the Sixth Form College.”

Barnsley Sixth Form College students Belle Hood, Emily Goodyear, Billie Cowley, Joseph McHale and Niamh Deakin celebrating their results.

Joe McHale, 18, from Old Town, gained two A* grades and an A in History, Politics and Law. He will study history and politics at the University of Sheffield and hopes to go into the civil service or policy advice.

He encouraged next year’s A Level students to keep perspective: “At the end of my first year I was predicted A, B and B, and just this last year I’ve cracked down and started revising more, not even too much, just an extra five hours or so every week and it all adds up. I’m excited, and happy it’s over. It will be nice to be in a city where I’ve already done work experience.”

T Level student Sam Wasteney received a distinction in Business Management and Administration. He began working at Kendray Hospital yesterday and said the practical nature of T Levels had helped him build confidence.

“I chose T Levels because I didn’t necessarily want to go to university. I really liked the idea of getting a placement. At the start of the two years I had some social anxiety, but the work experience has really helped me.”

Barnsley College principal and chief executive officer David Akeroyd said it was a proud moment to see students’ achievements recognised.

“It’s always a proud moment for me as principal to see our students open their results after two years of hard work. The joy on the majority of faces is what I get to work for.“These students did their GCSEs with no adjustments, then completed two years of A Level study with no changes to grade boundaries. Look at them today. Haven’t they done brilliant?”

"Our students have worked consistently hard to meet the demands of the A Level qualifications and they have shown a sustained commitment to their studies over the last two years. The dedication and resilience demonstrated by our students and staff is evident in this year’s results.

“At Barnsley Sixth Form College, our staff and students have a culture of high aspirations, and I’m pleased to see so many students are progressing onto Higher Education or apprenticeships. I would like to wish them all the best of luck with their future careers.”