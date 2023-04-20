News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley school extension unanimously approved

Plans to extend a Barnsley primary school have been given the green light by planners.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

Birkwood Primary School in Cudworth will be extended to the rear to house a larger kitchen, and a link corridor around the existing hall, after members of Barnsley Council’s planning board voted to approve the scheme unanimously.

The original plans included an additional classroom extension, but due to concerns around the impact on the school’s games area, this part of the scheme will be submitted at a later date.

A report by planning officers states that the kitchen extension will feature a flat roof with a small chimney and new extract ductworks.

Birkwood Primary School in Cudworth will be extended to the rear to house a larger kitchenBirkwood Primary School in Cudworth will be extended to the rear to house a larger kitchen
The works will see an existing water tower demolished, “which is considered a betterment and will improve the overall appearance of the building”.

The report adds that the link corridor will “improve circulation around the school and to see the school used in a more effective manner.”

The scheme was approved on April 11.

