Plans to extend a Barnsley primary school have been given the green light by planners.

Birkwood Primary School in Cudworth will be extended to the rear to house a larger kitchen, and a link corridor around the existing hall, after members of Barnsley Council’s planning board voted to approve the scheme unanimously.

The original plans included an additional classroom extension, but due to concerns around the impact on the school’s games area, this part of the scheme will be submitted at a later date.

A report by planning officers states that the kitchen extension will feature a flat roof with a small chimney and new extract ductworks.

The works will see an existing water tower demolished, “which is considered a betterment and will improve the overall appearance of the building”.

The report adds that the link corridor will “improve circulation around the school and to see the school used in a more effective manner.”