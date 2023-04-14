Plans to extend a Barnsley primary school are expected to be given the green light by the council’s planning board next week.

If approved, Birkwood Primary School in Cudworth will benefit from an extension to the rear, to house a larger kitchen, and a link corridor around the existing hall.

The original plans included an additional classroom extension, but due to concerns around the impact on the school’s games area, this part of the scheme will be submitted at a later date.

A report by planning officers states that the kitchen extension will measure 13m in width, 6.1m in depth and 3.16m in maximum height with a flat roof.

The works will see existing water tower demolished, “which is considered a betterment and will improve the overall appearance of the building”.

The report adds that the link corridor will "improve circulation around the school and to see the school used in a more effective manner."