Barnsley families to get up to £100 per child for school uniforms under new council scheme

Thousands of Barnsley families will receive help with school uniform costs this summer, after a £2.8 million package of support was officially approved by Barnsley Council’s Cabinet today (9 July).

Every household in the borough with school-aged children will receive non-means-tested vouchers of £50 for each primary school child and £100 for each secondary school child, to help cover the cost of uniforms ahead of the new academic year.

The move, which will benefit around 34,000 children, is part of a wider package aimed at reducing financial pressures on families and giving young people the best possible start in September.

Vouchers will be distributed automatically via local Post Offices and will be available to all eligible families living in Barnsley, even if their children attend schools outside the borough, as long as they pay council tax to Barnsley Council.

Families will receive the vouchers in the post.

As part of the same initiative, every Year 11 pupil in a Barnsley school will receive a free study support pack. The packs, designed to help students prepare for their crucial GCSE year, will include revision books, wireless headphones, a power bank, stationery, and wellbeing resources such as a reusable water bottle and mental health contacts.

Around 3,000 pupils are set to receive the packs, including tailored versions for those in specialist settings.

The scheme is being funded by a one-off allocation of additional money from the government’s improved funding settlement for 2025/26. It forms part of Barnsley Council’s wider mission to ensure all children and young people in the borough have a strong foundation for success.

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet member for children and young people told the meeting: “We want Barnsley to be a place of endless possibilities where children and young people from all backgrounds and starting points can thrive.

“Schools tell us that the cost of uniform and the right equipment can be a barrier to children being in school and ready to learn. We recognise that the cost of living is affecting more families than ever, including those who were previously outside means testing, and are now feeling the pinch of additional costs.

Coun Cave added that offering the support to all families would help remove the stigma often associated with asking for financial help.