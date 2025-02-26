Barnsley faces need for more childcare places finds review

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s annual childcare review has revealed a growing need for more childcare places in the borough, especially for younger children and those needing wraparound care before and after school.

The 2024 Childcare Sufficiency Assessment found that while the number of young children in Barnsley has slightly dropped, there is still a need to create more spaces to meet the expanding demand. By September 2025, the council will need to provide additional childcare options for children aged 0-2, and by 2026, wraparound care for primary school-aged children will be essential.

The review highlights that there are currently 261 registered childcare providers in Barnsley, but many are facing challenges due to recruitment struggles and rising operational costs. Despite this, the take-up of free childcare for two-year-olds and three to four year-olds is above the national average, showing strong demand for these services.

The council has identified the need for more flexible childcare options to support working parents. As part of the solution, schools are being encouraged to offer 30 hours of flexible childcare, and BMBC is exploring how unused council buildings could be repurposed to create additional childcare places. The aim is to meet the needs of parents who work unusual hours, such as evening or weekend shifts.

While Barnsley already has a wide range of childcare providers, some families may struggle to find a place that suits their needs. The council says it will prioritise areas with the greatest need, including the Dearne, North, and South regions.

Over the next year, Barnsley Council will continue to work closely with childcare providers, businesses, and the community to address the challenges and opportunities identified in the review. They are also launching information campaigns to ensure that all families can access the funding and childcare options they are entitled to.