Barnsley Council proposes £600K boost for SEND services amid rising demand

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is set to consider investing almost £600,000 into its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) services to help meet a sharp rise in local demand.

The proposal, to be discussed at BMBC’s next cabinet meeting on May 28 outlines a comprehensive plan to strengthen support for children with hearing and visual impairments, and to expand inclusion services in mainstream schools.

The investment would be funded through the dedicated schools grant under an ‘invest to save’ model, which aims to reduce reliance on costly external provision by supporting children earlier and more effectively within the community.

Barnsley Council is currently supporting more than 3,000 Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plans, reflecting a 140 per cent increase nationally since 2015. In the borough, the number of children needing support for hearing and vision loss has grown steadily, prompting a call for additional staffing to maintain statutory compliance and high-quality educational provision.

The proposal would fund four new support workers for children with hearing and vision impairments at a cost of £173,548; one specialist teacher, six support workers, and four in-house tutors to reduce dependence on costly agency tutoring at a cost of £426,322.

The council’s cabinet will consider the plan as part of its agreement with the Department for Education to bring high needs funding back into balance by 2026/27. However, despite progress, Barnsley is forecasting a £4.5 million in-year deficit for 2025/26 and a £16.4 million cumulative deficit by the programme’s end, driven by escalating demand and inflationary pressures.

The proposed £600K investment comes as the government prepares to publish a White Paper on SEND reform in 2025, in response to systemic pressures facing local authorities across England.

Cabinet is set to vote on the recommendation next week. If approved, the expanded capacity will help more children receive the support they need close to home, reducing long-term costs and supporting Barnsley families.

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring every child in Barnsley receives the support they need to thrive.

“This investment in our services will enhance education and inclusion for children with hearing and visual impairments, as well as those with special educational needs and disabilities.

“By increasing our services’ capacity, we aim to provide specialised support that will make a meaningful difference.”