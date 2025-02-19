Barnsley Council faces backlash over ‘outrageous’ plans to privatise nurseries as review launched

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has been ‘strongly urged’ to reconsider ‘outrageous’ proposals to privatise nurseries in deprived areas of the borough.

The council is proposing to transfer control of six Family Hub nurseries to private companies, which has sparked concern among staff, parents and the GMB Union.

BMBC says that taxpayers are subsidising the cost of childcare at these nurseries by more than £480,000, and that private operators could potentially offer at least 30 hours of childcare, which the council is unable to provide under the current public sector model.

Councillor Robert Frost, BMBC’s cabinet member for core services, emphasised that the council aims to ensure high-quality care and early years education that supports parents and carers with their work and home life commitments.

Coun Frost said: “We’re currently seeking feedback from potential alternative providers that could offer high-quality childcare at six sites across Barnsley. This could mean a better offer that meets families’ changing needs, such as childcare broader than term time only, access to at least 30 hours of childcare entitlement and access for children aged nine months upwards.

“I can reassure families that children will still have access to nursery places. We’ll still provide children with the high standard of care that they’ve always received.

“We understand that these reviews may be unsettling for staff in both these services. We’ve been working with them, and the Trade Unions, throughout, keeping them informed and providing advice and support.”

However the GMB union says that the plans to privatise the nurseries – in Thurnscoe, Worsbrough, Athersley, Grimethorpe, Penistone and Wombwell – are ‘outrageous’.

The union has launched a campaign to oppose the proposal, including an online petition.

Vicky Austin, GMB organiser, said: “We understand the financial challenges facing the local authority, but we strongly urge them to reconsider these proposals.

“GMB met with the council and shared the concerns of our members, making it clear that we are committed to working together.

“However, we cannot stand by and let this decision be made without fighting to stop this potential privatisation, which goes against everything we stand for as a union.

“What Barnsley Council is proposing is outrageous. These nurseries provide exceptional care and support to some of the most vulnerable children in the most deprived areas of Barnsley.

“It is unacceptable that councillors are considering selling off these services to a private operator.

“Parents, staff, and GMB are united on this issue; we will not stand by while Labour councillors vote to dismantle vital services.”

The plans will be debated at a full council on February 27 in a special budget meeting.