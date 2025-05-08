Back to 1945 as Westbourne pupils remember VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bunting was fluttering as pupils at Westbourne School turned back the clock to remember and celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The children at the Broomhill independent school recreated the look of a now distant era as they went back to the 1940s for a thoughtful VE Day celebration honouring the past with remembrance and reflection.

But there was also time to enjoy some fabulous outfits, 1940s music and picnic blankets as the school recreated the atmosphere of a May 1945 victory street party.