Awards ceremony champions: The Sheffield College apprentices

The achievements of apprentices training with employers around the city and region have been championed at an annual showcase event.

The Sheffield College’s Apprenticeship Celebration Awards honour young people and adults’ outstanding contributions to their workplace.

College apprentices took to the stage at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield to receive their awards cheered on by family, employers, and college staff and governors.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said: “Apprenticeships provide young people and adults with a fantastic opportunity to advance their careers, earn qualifications and gain valuable industry experience.

Jessica Parker won the Construction Apprentice of the Year Award.

“For employers, they offer a vital source of skilled talent that supports business growth. We are really proud of our apprentices’ achievements and wish them every success as they go further in their careers.”

Organised by Apprenticeships+ the college's apprenticeships training and work based learning arm, the awards were presented across 10 categories on 13th May 2025.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College.

Guest speakers Mia Francis, Operations and Student Experience Assistant, University of Sheffield, and Alicia Hewitt, Managing Director, Secure Power, described the positive impact of apprenticeships in their own lives and the workplace.

Apprentice Jessica Furniss was a double award winner.

Apprenticeships enable young people and adults to earn as they learn, study for a qualification and get into or progress in a career.

The Sheffield College is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the region, training around 1,900 apprentices involving more than 870 employers.

Jessica Furniss, 21, an electrical engineering apprentice at Liberty Steel in Stocksbridge, said: “It’s very exciting to be an award winner. My greatest achievement is doing an apprenticeship whilst also being a mum.”

Jessica won the Engineering Apprentice of the Year Award as well as the Sustainability Award for being part of a team of Liberty Steel apprentices who have taken part in two environmental projects in the city.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, opened the awards ceremony.

Jessica added: “I chose an apprenticeship because of my dad, a jack of all trades. I’ve learnt a lot of skills including communication and teamwork.”

Matthew Southcott, 38, a pharmacy technician apprentice at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is also celebrating.

Matthew, who won the Health, Care, Dental and Pharmacy Apprentice of the Year Award, said: “I feel so happy to have won this award, which is very affirming.

“I like the mix of college-based knowledge learning and applying that in practice in the workplace. I plan to become a pharmacy technician.”

Meanwhile, Esta Swift, 19, a customer services apprentice at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, won the FREDIE+ Champion Award.

Esta said: “I feel great, this was really unexpected. It’s great to be recognised. I am really enjoying my apprenticeship and helping patients in the NHS.”

Jessica Parker, 23, a plumbing and gas apprentice at Sheffield City Council, won the Construction Apprentice of the Year Award.

Jessica said: “I feel amazing and so shocked to win. I like the practical hands-on learning and the fact that every day is different.

“I was inspired by my dad, a tradesman involved in plumbing and tiling. I used to help him when I was younger and have gone a step further by learning about gas.”

Katie Hardwick, 49, Senior Intelligence Analyst, South Yorkshire Police, won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

As a result of the apprenticeship, Katie has created a new training framework for her colleagues to enhance their skills development.

Katie said: “The apprenticeship has really helped to develop my leadership and management skills and that has had benefits for my colleagues.”

Bethan Hyatt, 37, a journalism lecturer at The Sheffield College, won the Education and Service Industries Apprentice of the Year Award.

Bethan, who has completed a Learning and Skills Teacher Apprenticeship, said: “It’s been a huge learning curve but one that has helped to enhance my teaching.”

The full list of category winners is:

Construction Apprentice of the Year - Jessica Parker

Education and Service Industries Apprentice of the Year - Bethan Hyatt

Engineering Apprentice of the Year - Jessica Furniss

Employer of the Year – Wicker Pharmacy

English, Maths and Digital Skills Award – Lewis Chapman

FREDIE+ Champion Award – Esta Swift

Health, Care, Dental and Pharmacy Apprentice of the Year - Matthew Southcott

Leadership, Business and Digital Apprentice of the Year – Louise Fox

Outstanding Achievement Award – Katie Hardwick

Sustainability Champion Award - Jessica Furniss

Apprenticeships are offered in a range of professions and industries from business and professional, and engineering, to health and social care, and leadership and management.

Visit https://apprenticeships.sheffcol.ac.uk/