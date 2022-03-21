Author Gail Jones shares stories from her books with Swinton schoolchildren

Gail Jones became Mrs Bucket, Charlie Bucket’s mum, for the day for her visit to Swinton Junior Academy.

She visited each of their eight classes from Foundation 1 up to year six, sharing stories from her books and encouraging the pupils to enjoy reading and to pursue their dreams.

The school’s Reading Lead, Lisa Crook said: “The day was phenomenal. The children were fully engaged in the sessions.”

Gail shared Toby Squirrel stories with the Foundation children, using animal puppets and drama while the Key Stage 1 children heard about Sammy the Robot, who wouldn’t listen to his creator, Mikey, and kept eating wood.

Key Stage 2 heard about Rachel Brooks who finds out she is adopted in Family Secrets, Keila whose friend is murdered in Witness and Jess who helps other teens escape dangerous circumstances in Time Fixers.