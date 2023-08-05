All of Astrea Academy Trust's schools in Sheffield have also been rated Good by the education watchdog.

An academy trust teaching as many as 3,000 Sheffield schoolchildren has been rated 'Good' across the board by Ofsted.

Astrea Academy Sheffield, which operates six schools in the Steel City and 26 in all across the country, has been praised by the education watchdog in a summary check-in of how it runs its classrooms.

It comes after a visit to Hatfield Academy in March 2023 led to the school getting upgraded to 'Good' - meaning all of Astrea's Sheffield sites are now in the green with inspectors.

Praise for the trust included recognition of how it is working to "embed an ambitious curriculum" in schools, the pace at how behaviour improves, and the "expertise and support" given to individual schools by trust leadership.

Inspectors found that the schools keep children at the heart of everything they do, and that leaders and staff are united by working to address disadvantages to help pupils “learn, thrive and lead successful lives”.

The report also highlights the work going on to ensure no stone is left unturned when thinking of solutions around attendance, and the reading culture which is in place across all schools.

Some weaknesses were found in attendance numbers, and the rate of suspensions and exclusions being "still too high" - but inspectors noted that work was underway to cut them down.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Ofsted into our schools to see our brilliant schools in action. I am delighted that the summary report echoes what we know about Astrea Academy Trust: that it’s full of hard-working and dedicated staff who are committed to addressing disadvantage so that all children learn, thrive, and lead successful lives.

“We welcome the recommendations from Ofsted. They align with our own evaluation of where we need to improve, and therefore work is always underway to develop these areas.

“Many of our South Yorkshire schools joined Astrea because they needed more support to become the best schools they can be, and this takes time, resource, and determination. I know that all our schools, both in Cambridgeshire and in South Yorkshire, will go from strength to strength.”