An international award for this savvy Sheffield school team
A tech team from a school in Sheffield got international recognition at a competition final, for their work in creating a special drone to be used to help with animal conservation.
The Sheffield Park Academy ‘coding team’ was handed the Best Creative Award, along with a national STEM award, at a competition run by the British International Education Association.
It was the first international STEM Competition to be run by the BIEA, and was specifically geared for pupils aged nine to 17.
The final of the competition took place in London, following the theme of "Using Drone Technology to Fight Animal Extinctions."
At the event, attended by 45 schools, there were entries from 34 countries with finalist teams represented by 12 countries.
These included entries from schools in the United States, UAE, China, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Poland.
The competition, along with other activities run by the BIEA, is designed to create a global interest in STEM among children.
Teams on this occasion were tasked with designing a drone that could be used extensively to monitor endangered species of animals from above.
The Park Academy team was overseen by staff member Mr Siva, who was delighted with the team’s success, and said that the students had worked incredibly hard on the project.