All state secondary schools in Rotherham ranked by attendance rates - and why it matters for GCSEs

Published 6th May 2025, 16:42 BST

Absence rates across Rotherham secondary schools varied enormously last year 👀

Many different factors can feed into a school’s absence rate - but all absences can have a big impact on how its young pupils do at school in the years to come.

The Government’s full absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year are out now. Despite showing a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they are missing at least 10% of these half-day sessions.

A recent Department for Education report showed just how much of an impact persistent absences are having on pupil attainment - all the way through to GCSEs. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their core English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school reduced the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

We’ve taken a closer look at all of the state-funded secondary schools across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area - excluding private and special schools - to see how they measure up when it comes to absences for any reason. Here’s how they fared, from those with the lowest absence rates, to the highest:

St Bernard’s is a Catholic secondary academy in the Herringthorpe area. It is also one of Rotherham’s top academic performers, with an ‘above average’ GCSEs-based Progress 8 score last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low absence rate of just 5.89%.

1. St Bernard's Catholic High School

St Bernard’s is a Catholic secondary academy in the Herringthorpe area. It is also one of Rotherham’s top academic performers, with an ‘above average’ GCSEs-based Progress 8 score last year. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low absence rate of just 5.89%. | Google

This is a secondary academy and sixth form in the Wickersley area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had Rotherham’s second-lowest absence rate, at 7.46%.

2. Wickersley School and Sports College

This is a secondary academy and sixth form in the Wickersley area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had Rotherham’s second-lowest absence rate, at 7.46%. | Google

This is a secondary academy and sixth form in Brinsworth. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 7.81%.

3. Brinsworth Academy

This is a secondary academy and sixth form in Brinsworth. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 7.81%. | Google

Wales High is a secondary academy and sixth form in the Kiveton Park area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 7.85%.

4. Wales High School

Wales High is a secondary academy and sixth form in the Kiveton Park area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 7.85%. | Google

