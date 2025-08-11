Many Sheffield’s sixth form students will be getting that anxious feeling this week ahead of finding out their grades on Thursday (August 14).

A lot of weight is put on A-Level Results Day - for a huge number of young people, it could shape the rest of their lives as they find out which university they are going to, what trade they might pick up, or if they may need more time to get their ducks in a row.

At the least, it decides how they will spend their Thursday evening celebrating - or commiserating.

Schools want to shout about their results as well as they fight to stand out among Sheffield’s A-Level offerings.

Ahead of these two momentous days this August, The Star has created this gallery of all sixth form provisions in Sheffield along with their latest Ofsted ratings and a short excerpt of what inspectors had to say, as well as a link to learn more.

These ratings are likely to be the last many of Sheffield’s schools will receive before Ofsted’s grading system is overhauled in November 2025, when the ‘one-word summary’ is replaced with a ‘report card’.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's sixth form provisions ahead of A-Level Results Day 2025.

1 . Ofsted ratings for all of Sheffield's Sixth Form provisions Here are the final Ofsted ratings for all of Sheffield's Sixth Form provisions ahead of A-Level Results Day 2025. The Government is set to overhaul the Ofsted system by the end of 2025, and many of these ratings will be the last they receive under the existing system. | Adobe Stock, National World, Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . All Saints' Catholic High School - Good All Saints' Catholic High School, was told it remains to be a Good school in its last Ofsted visit in October 2023. Inspectors wrote: "A strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school. Opportunities are taken to reinforce this throughout all aspects of school life... Students in the sixth form can study courses from a broad programme that has been recently redeveloped to meet their needs and ambitions." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138337 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Astrea Academy - Good Astrea Academy Sheffield, in Andover Street, is an all-through school which was rated Good in all areas its first Ofsted inspection, published January 27, 2023. However, inspectors felt that detentions were handed out too easily. Inspectors wrote: "Leaders are passionate about ensuring that pupils receive an ambitious curriculum. That vision is realised. Pupils across the school benefit from a good quality of education. They are supported by kind teachers who help them to do well." The report did not specifically mention its sixth form provision. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/28/145864 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Chapeltown Academy - Good Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, is a 16-19 academy that was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its previous inspection in September 2018, and maintained it at its latest in October 2024. Inspectors wrote: "Students enjoy learning in a supportive and inclusive environment, where they immerse themselves in their chosen subjects and work towards their future career goals." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/46/140940 | Andrew Roe Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales