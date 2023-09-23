Sheffield's schools and nurseries shone through in the past month with strong ratings from Ofsted everywhere.

It has been another strong month for the Sheffield schools and nurseries that had inspections across August and September.

Many of the classrooms that saw a new Ofsted report published this past month maintained their 'Good' rating.

One success story was Just For Kidz Mosborough, which was dealt an 'inadequate' report just six months ago and has now reclaimed its 'good' status.

Sheffield's nurseries came off well, with settings like Grapevine Nursery Ltd being praised as "a caring and stimulating" place for children to learn. Little Rascals, in Halifax Road, meanwhile were told they give little ones "a strong start".

One unfortunate rating was for Sunshine Pre-School, in Lewis Road. Inspectors came knocking just months after it was taken over by a new team, and was rated 'inadequate' in all areas, despite some very warm comments from parents. The nursery is contesting the results.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between August 15 and September 19, 2023.

Little Rascals - maintained Good Little Rascals, in Halifax Road, maintained its long standing 'Good' rating in an inspection report published on August 17. The report reads: "Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make a strong start to their learning in this warm and nurturing nursery." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY374347

Just For Kidz Mosborough - Inadequate up to Good Just For Kidz Mosborough bounced back from an 'Inadequate' report dealt out by Ofsted six months ago to earn 'Good' in all areas on August 18, where inspectors now call it "warm and welcoming". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY349492

Sheffield City Council apprentices and adult learning programmes - Good Not a school, but Sheffield City Council's ability to train apprentices was rated 'Good' or better in all areas in a complimentary report on August 23. the report reads: "Learners and most apprentices demonstrate very positive attitudes to their learning." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50226539

Elmore Kindergarten - Maintained 'Good' Elmore Kindergarten, in Church Street, Ecclesfield, maintained its 'Good' rating in all areas in a report published on September 8. Inspectors said: "Children thrive in this warm and welcoming nursery. Staff gree children as they enter the building." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50227629