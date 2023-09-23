Sheffield schools Ofsted: Round up of all latest ratings for schools and nurseries in August and September
Sheffield's schools and nurseries shone through in the past month with strong ratings from Ofsted everywhere.
It has been another strong month for the Sheffield schools and nurseries that had inspections across August and September.
Many of the classrooms that saw a new Ofsted report published this past month maintained their 'Good' rating.
One success story was Just For Kidz Mosborough, which was dealt an 'inadequate' report just six months ago and has now reclaimed its 'good' status.
Sheffield's nurseries came off well, with settings like Grapevine Nursery Ltd being praised as "a caring and stimulating" place for children to learn. Little Rascals, in Halifax Road, meanwhile were told they give little ones "a strong start".
One unfortunate rating was for Sunshine Pre-School, in Lewis Road. Inspectors came knocking just months after it was taken over by a new team, and was rated 'inadequate' in all areas, despite some very warm comments from parents. The nursery is contesting the results.
Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between August 15 and September 19, 2023.