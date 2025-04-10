AfPP supports next generation of perioperative practitioners with student placement scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three third-year Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) students from Sheffield Hallam University have just completed a three-week work placement with The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP), and have found the experience “rewarding”, “transformative”, and “a great learning journey”.

Athaliah Matheson, Gemma Nyoni, and Maram Ahmed, who are currently completing their final year of training to become qualified ODPs, are the first students to come to AfPP on a placement. Jennifer Maher, AfPP Education Lead, was mentor to the students during their placement.

Gemma said: Completing my placement with AfPP has been an incredibly rewarding experience. As a third-year student, it’s been eye-opening to gain insight into how the organisation shapes best practices in perioperative care and advocates for patient safety. I particularly enjoyed learning about AfPP’s history and its lasting impact on the development of standards in the profession of an ODP. This placement provided a refreshing change from my clinical practice, allowing me to broaden my knowledge and perspective. I’m especially grateful to have been the first ever students at AfPP, which made the experience even more unique and valuable. It has given me the confidence to explore new learning opportunities and has inspired me to consider a variety of career paths within the field that I didn't know of before this. A big thanks to Jen and the team at AfPP, who supported all our ideas and gave us the creative space we needed to complete our project.”

Athaliah said: “My experience at AfPP was unique, adventurous, and transformative, allowing me to gain knowledge, build confidence, and develop new skills like networking and presenting. Stepping into an environment filled with experienced professionals allowed me to expand my knowledge, develop new skills, and refine existing ones in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Being pushed outside of my comfort zone taught me that the greatest growth comes from challenging experiences. Presenting and engaging with professionals strengthened my public speaking and confidence, while networking expanded my professional connections. This unforgettable experience has reinforced my resilience, adaptability, and passion for learning. AfPP has shaped me into a more skilled and confident individual, ready to embrace new challenges and continue growing in my career.”

Pictures show Gemma, Athaliah, Jennifer, and Gemma, Maram and Athaliah during their placement on a Teams call with AfPP’s Marketing Manager Susan Preston and Marketing Executive Sarah Jacobs.

Maram commented: “My placement experience was incredibly valuable and rewarding. It not only gave me the opportunity to gain practical knowledge and apply what I had learned but also helped me grow in confidence. Stepping out of my comfort zone allowed me to take on new challenges and adapt to unfamiliar situations. Working closely with others improved my teamwork skills and taught me the importance of collaboration in a professional environment. Overall, the placement was a great learning journey that contributed significantly to both my personal and professional development.”

Jennifer said the student placement had been a “shared success”.

“This time with AfPP was for the students’ Research Education Leadership (REL) placement. Supporting students at this crucial stage in their training is a privilege, and having three enthusiastic, committed, and compassionate learners with us brought a new energy to us at AfPP HQ.”

She added: “Each student approached the placement with curiosity, professionalism, and an appetite to learn. They engaged fully with the opportunities offered, asked thoughtful questions, and reflected meaningfully on their developing practice. It was a pleasure to see them grow in confidence during their time with us.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our students for their commitment and positive attitude; your contributions truly made a difference. Watching you develop and your confidence grow has been incredibly rewarding.

“A sincere thank you also goes to our dedicated HQ team, whose support made this placement such a success. Your engagement and contributions are what make placements like these so impactful. The time and energy we invest in supporting the next generation of ODPs is invaluable.

“We’re proud to be part of the professions which invest in learning and development, and we’re already looking forward to welcoming future students with the same enthusiasm.”

Athaliah and Maram both pursued their ODP studies straight after Sixth Form. In contrast, Gemma Nyoni took a different route, deciding to train as an ODP after raising her three children, now aged 7, 11, and 15.

Gemma, who lives in Rotherham, originally intended to pursue nursing but discovered her passion for the ODP role due to its hands-on nature and fast-paced environment. She is most looking forward to working with different patients each day, meeting people from all walks of life, and helping to put them at ease during their surgical journey.

Maram, who lives in Sheffield, considered careers in midwifery and nursing before deciding to follow in the footsteps of family members who are also ODPs. Her decision was driven by a strong desire to help people and make a difference in the perioperative setting.

Athaliah, from Leicester, has always had a keen interest in surgery and chose the ODP profession to immerse herself in the surgical environment. She enjoys working alongside different surgeons, observing their techniques, and is considering further training to become a Physician Associate in the future.

“This placement reflects AfPP’s dedication to nurturing future perioperative professionals by equipping them with knowledge and skills that extend beyond the operating theatre,” said Jennifer.

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is a professional organisation that has been providing support and guidance to perioperative practitioners for 60 years. AfPP plays a crucial role in promoting excellence in surgical practice by promoting education, networking, and innovation within the sector, providing members with access to a vast range of educational resources, online and regional events and advice on legal and ethical frameworks that impact their profession. AfPP’s mission is to ensure that all patients receive safe and effective surgery through the advancement of knowledge, standards, education, and research in all areas related to perioperative care. By working closely with healthcare professionals such as educators, nurses, operating department practitioners (ODPs), surgeons, and anaesthetists, AfPP strives to provide the highest quality of patient care and safety possible during operative procedures.

