An adandoned Sheffield school building will offer a “unique development opportunity” for a developer if it is sold successfully, Sheffield City Council have said.

The unused building on Burnaby Crescent used to be home to Walkley Nursery School, but is now stood empty.

In a listing posted to Rightmove, Sheffield City Council said they are “proud to present this unique development opportunity at the site of the former Walkley Nursery School premises”.

It added: “The 0.32 ha site boasts the former Victorian-era stone school building for conversion as well as land to the rear to accommodate new build development.”

It seems likely the former school building will be converted for a new purpose - potentially accommodation including new apartments - with the local authority pointing out the proximity to a number of amenities like South Road’s parade of independent businesses; supermarkets like Aldi and Morrisons; and transport links with buses to the city centre and a Supertram stop just 10 minutes walk away.

The popular Walkley Primary School is located on an adjacent plot, meaning any potential new residences would be very close to the local school.

Sheffield City Council have not attached an asking price to the listed, marking it only as “Offers Invited”.

