A level results up in Barnsley but GCSE results “below national average”

The average A-Level grade achieved by Barnsley pupils has improved compared to last year – but GCSE results are “below the national average”.

The average A Level grade for Barnsley improved to a grade B- in 2022, which is an improvement on the Grade C seen as the average grade in 2019.

The percentage of Barnsley students achieving A*/A passes increased to 26.1 per cent in 2022 from 18.7 per cent in 2019.

GCSE results are now measured by an attainment eight score, which is calculated based on students’ attainment across a range of eight qualifications.

The average attainment 8 score for Barnsley increased from 44.1 to 46.1, which is “below the national average of 47.1.”

A report to cabinet adds: “Whilst Barnsley’s Attainment 8 measure is belowthe national average, this is in line with the majority of Barnsley’s statisticalneighbours, which may reflect the disproportionate impact that Covid has had on disadvantaged communities.

“64.9 per cent of students achieved a standard pass at grade 9 – 4in the basics. The increase in performance seen in Barnsley has now placed us above the national figure of 64.3 per cent.

It states that BMBC “continues to work with school and academy leaders to deliver a sector-led education improvement strategy.

“This model has proved effective in driving up standards in Barnsley schools and academies.

“At secondary phase colleagues are cited on continuing to strengthen and share best practice across the borough, improving networking opportunities across all academies.

