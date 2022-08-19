News you can trust since 1887
A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield

A Level Results Sheffield: Students celebrate opening their envelopes in our gallery of pictures

It was a big day for Sheffield’s A Level students yesterday as they reaped the rewards of two years studying through the pandemic.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:26 pm

Pupils across the city hoped for the best on Thursday (August 18) as they opened their envelopes.

It also marked the first round of results since exams returned following the Covid-19 pandemic, when grades were awarded by teachers instead based on long term assessments.

See if you were included in our gallery of happy photos from across A Level results day in Sheffield below.

1. A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield - Meadowhead School

A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield at Meadowhead School

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield - Meadowhead School

A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield at Meadowhead School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield - Meadowhead School

A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield at Meadowhead School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield - Meadowhead School

A Level results day 2022 in Sheffield at Meadowhead School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

