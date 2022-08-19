A Level Results Sheffield: Students celebrate opening their envelopes in our gallery of pictures
It was a big day for Sheffield’s A Level students yesterday as they reaped the rewards of two years studying through the pandemic.
Pupils across the city hoped for the best on Thursday (August 18) as they opened their envelopes.
It also marked the first round of results since exams returned following the Covid-19 pandemic, when grades were awarded by teachers instead based on long term assessments.
See if you were included in our gallery of happy photos from across A Level results day in Sheffield below.
