Ahmed Alkhobani, Faiad Hussain, Zaakir Hussain, Adem Zafer and Chimwemee NKhata all earned outstanding grades in Chemistry, Biology and Maths

A Level results day: Sheffield students' delight captured in pictures on day of record results

Students across Sheffield opened their envelopes today to record levels of top grades after two years of studying during the pandemic.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:57 pm

Almost 45 per cent of A-Level grades awarded nationally today were A and A* – while some schools in Sheffield have reported this is the case in more than 70 per cent of all grades.

But while universities and national organisations have raised concerns of appeals and ‘grade-inflation’, it can’t be denied that there were many happy faces across the city’s schools today as pupils bagged their first choices.

Here are a selection of some of the pictures from across Sheffield’s sixth forms today.

1. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools

17 students at Birkdale School achieved three A* grade or more and five students will go on to Oxford or Cambridge.

Photo: Birkdale School

Buy photo

2. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools

Group photo at Wales High School. Headteacher Pepe Di'lasio said: "We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year."

Photo: Wales High School

Buy photo

3. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's schools

Safah Ashraf, Manaheel Naeem and Habeebah Usmah at Sheffield Park Academy.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Buy photo

4. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools

63% of Sheffield Girls’ students achieved all grade A or A*s, with 17 students achieving all A*s.

Photo: Sheffield High School for Girls

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3