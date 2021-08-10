Almost 45 per cent of A-Level grades awarded nationally today were A and A* – while some schools in Sheffield have reported this is the case in more than 70 per cent of all grades.

But while universities and national organisations have raised concerns of appeals and ‘grade-inflation’, it can’t be denied that there were many happy faces across the city’s schools today as pupils bagged their first choices.

Here are a selection of some of the pictures from across Sheffield’s sixth forms today.

1. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools 17 students at Birkdale School achieved three A* grade or more and five students will go on to Oxford or Cambridge. Photo: Birkdale School

2. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools Group photo at Wales High School. Headteacher Pepe Di'lasio said: "We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year." Photo: Wales High School

3. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's schools Safah Ashraf, Manaheel Naeem and Habeebah Usmah at Sheffield Park Academy. Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. A Level Results Day at Sheffield's Schools 63% of Sheffield Girls' students achieved all grade A or A*s, with 17 students achieving all A*s. Photo: Sheffield High School for Girls