A-level 'results day' is here again, when Sheffield's students will find out if their hard work paid off during their exams.

It's often an emotional day, and by the end of the day everyone is wrapped up in the celebrations - or commiserations.

It's been this way for decades, as these photos from The Star's photo archives show. These pictures show snapshots of students on the big day from as far back as 1993 and up to last year.

Silverdale School, Class of 93 Silverdale School students celebrating their A-level results in August 1993

High Storrs, 2022 Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza.

High Storrs, 2022 Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza celebrate their A-Level results at High Storrs School in Sheffield

Notre Dame High, 2009 Notre Dame High pupils with their results in 2009 - from left, Jenny Routh, Holly Roberts, Helen Vaughan and Olga Phillips