News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Sheffield retro: 15 photos of pupils celebrating A-level results over the years

Tomorrow is the big day for Sheffield's A-level students

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:38 BST

A-level 'results day' is here again, when Sheffield's students will find out if their hard work paid off during their exams.

It's often an emotional day, and by the end of the day everyone is wrapped up in the celebrations - or commiserations.

It's been this way for decades, as these photos from The Star's photo archives show. These pictures show snapshots of students on the big day from as far back as 1993 and up to last year.

Silverdale School students celebrating their A-level results in August 1993

1. Silverdale School, Class of 93

Silverdale School students celebrating their A-level results in August 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza.

2. High Storrs, 2022

Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza celebrate their A-Level results at High Storrs School in Sheffield

3. High Storrs, 2022

Emily Sutcliff, Rosie Biscott, Abbie Leach and Ruby Mirza celebrate their A-Level results at High Storrs School in Sheffield

Photo Sales
Notre Dame High pupils with their results in 2009 - from left, Jenny Routh, Holly Roberts, Helen Vaughan and Olga Phillips

4. Notre Dame High, 2009

Notre Dame High pupils with their results in 2009 - from left, Jenny Routh, Holly Roberts, Helen Vaughan and Olga Phillips Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Students