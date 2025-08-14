A-Level Results Day Live: Outstanding achievements and clearing advice as Sheffield students get their grades
Today’s the day students in Sheffield and England find out if all their hard work has paid off and what their next steps might be in life.
The Star has reporters Ciara Healy and Charlotte Colley at High Storrs School and Tapton School to speak with students and staff.
We’ll be bringing you results from across the city, clearing advice and pictures - and where in the city is giving away A-level result goodies to celebrate with.
Live updates and clearing advice students in Sheffield receive their A Level results
Our first results are in - High Storrs School celebrates 'Oustanding' results
We’ve had our first batch from results in Sheffield from High Storrs School:
High Storrs School Celebrates Outstanding A Level and BTEC Results
High Storrs School is proud to announce another year of impressive A Level and Level 3 BTEC results, reflecting the hard work, resilience, and ambition of its students and staff.
This year’s results will once again place High Storrs among the top-performing sixth forms in the city, with students achieving a remarkable range of top grades and securing places at leading universities, further education providers, performing arts schools, and employment opportunities.
Executive Headteacher Claire Tasker praised the students’ achievements, saying:
“We are incredibly proud of our students – they were such a clever, funny and decent group of young people. Their results are a testament not only to their talent and determination but also to the unwavering support of our dedicated staff and families. These outcomes reflect the strength of our school community and our shared commitment to excellence.”
Director of Sixth Form Laura Newell added:
“This cohort has shown resilience and maturity, leading to results that open doors to exciting futures. Whether heading to university, other education or employment, they leave us as confident, capable young adults ready to make their mark.”
“We work hard at HSS to offer a rounded curriculum supporting the academic offer with pastoral care and preparation for the next stage of life. Key to this is our HSS ‘attitude to learning’ that we use to both describe and teach learning behaviours for success at A Level and beyond.”
We are especially proud of the exceptional performance in key subject areas, including:
Geography – where 80% of students achieved A*-B and 50% A*-A.
Chemistry – with 72% of grades A*-B and 62% A*-A.
Art – which saw 86% A*-B grades, nearly a third of which were A*-A grades.
In addition, EPQ, Computer Science, English Literature, Further Maths, Latin, Maths, Physics and BTEC Sport also celebrated over 40% A and A* grades. The school is delighted with the 35 A* and A grades in A Level Maths, which remains one of the most popular and successful subjects at HSS, with a number of students going on every year to study the subject at top universities.
High Storrs is equally proud of all students’ outcomes, which are excellent. We are proud to be an inclusive sixth form. Although Key Stage 5 progress data is not confirmed by the DfE yet, early indications show that students studying at High Storrs have achieved well above average in terms of their progress from all starting points. This means is that the teaching and support at HSS Sixth Form adds significant value; probably the most significant way to judge the provision at a school.
The school extends heartfelt congratulations to all students and thanks parents, carers, and staff for their continued support. High Storrs remains committed to providing a nurturing and ambitious environment where every student can thrive.
