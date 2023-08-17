The class of 2023 learned through some unprecedented times, and they deserve all the credit.

The class of 2023 was dealt a truly difficult hand, and they deserve all the credit for pushing through it.

Even years after they are done with, many of us still feel a pit in our stomachs remembering the gauntlet that was our GCSEs and A-Levels, the nerves right before entering the exam hall and that feeling on the morning of results day.

The pupils picking up their envelopes this morning only had to go through exams once, with both their proper GCSEs and AS-Level exams largely cancelled in favour of teacher assessed grading during the pandemic. And they deserve sympathy for that.

Not only did they miss years of the precious social days of secondary school, they had much of the world against them, being told their teacher assessments were "going easy on them". They were given exams with advance notice of what would be on them and called "soft" for it.

Then they were thrown into their A-Level exams proper and told to "toughen up". Even right up to Wednesday evening, national press said their results this year would be poorer, which would 'rightfully curb grade inflation' brought on by the pandemic.

So well done to the students of Sheffield today, who have reported back brilliant results and have put some tough times behind them.

Even the straight-A students say they felt the pressure.

High Storrs School student Patrick Wakefield, who today opened his envelope to two A*s and is now heading to the University of Glasgow, said: "The exam system for everyone is a pretty brutal system, regardless of any extra difficulties of financial or economic or covid reasons.

"It's possibly not the fairest system in the world and a lot of people will be disappointed today, for those who don't do well with [the pressure during] exams."

Jude Daniel Smith, who scored an A in mathematics today and is heading to Bristol, described how lockdown "killed" his passion for the subject, and how he had to build that back up. He said: "I just lost it through lockdown. I used to have a real passion for it and I just lost it. I had just rerouted with what I wanted to do, but still, I've got what I needed today."

Several Sheffield schools - including Silverdale and Meadowhead Sixth Form, and nearby Eckington Sixth Form - all say they bucked the national trend and have had better results than they did in 2019. High Storrs say 67 per cent of all their grades were A*- B, and Meadowhead called them their "best ever".

Many schools did not post their results publicly, and they may come out in time. In the UK, just 27.2 per cent of all grades were marked A* or A. This is around 73,000 fewer top grades than were seen during teacher assessed grades in 2022 - but 31,000 more than in 2019.

As well as that, UCAS says 79 per cent of students applying to university today got a place at their first choice.

Sheffield Council is yet to publish overall results for the area, but no one can say the Steel City’s students didn’t persevere in stressful circumstances.

