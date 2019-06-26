A children’s multicultural festival captured hearts and minds in Sheffield city centre during Refugee Week.

Young people from ten schools and groups across Sheffield participated in showcasing their dancing and singing talents.

By Gita Juniku
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 15:52
One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.

The day was a celebration of multicultural dancing and art, with many bystanders stopping to watch the performances.

MC Nige - the energetic and outgoing MC for the day - helped to entertain the crowd and encouraged the young participants.

All Saints Students at One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.

“We get bombarded with negative stereo-types in the media and press. Sometimes they don’t jump on the good stuff that people are doing," he said.

“If you come out of your house and away from the TV and newspapers you’ll see that we do all get along. Everybody gets along. So it’s important for me to be in a position to show that off.”

The pupils of St Mary’s Primary School blew the crowd of watchers and parents away with emotion and pride with their group dance performance as they mimed the words of a touching song about togetherness.

Students from All Saints Catholic High School came to the stage with their own version of I’ll Be There by Jess Glynne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Romano Jilo at One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.

People were especially impressed and entertained by a Roma dance group called Romano Jilo who perform in traditional dress and styles.

Sam Holland and Tchiyiwe - the organisers of Migration Matters.
One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.
MC Nige at One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.
One Sheffield, Many Cultures festival. Photo credit: Smart Banda.