A children’s multicultural festival captured hearts and minds in Sheffield city centre during Refugee Week.
Young people from ten schools and groups across Sheffield participated in showcasing their dancing and singing talents.
The day was a celebration of multicultural dancing and art, with many bystanders stopping to watch the performances.
MC Nige - the energetic and outgoing MC for the day - helped to entertain the crowd and encouraged the young participants.
“We get bombarded with negative stereo-types in the media and press. Sometimes they don’t jump on the good stuff that people are doing," he said.
“If you come out of your house and away from the TV and newspapers you’ll see that we do all get along. Everybody gets along. So it’s important for me to be in a position to show that off.”
The pupils of St Mary’s Primary School blew the crowd of watchers and parents away with emotion and pride with their group dance performance as they mimed the words of a touching song about togetherness.
Students from All Saints Catholic High School came to the stage with their own version of I’ll Be There by Jess Glynne.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
People were especially impressed and entertained by a Roma dance group called Romano Jilo who perform in traditional dress and styles.