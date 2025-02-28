Secondary schools have the unenviable task of preparing pupils for their GCSEs, and making sure they reach their full potential.

National secondary school offers day is almost here, with primary school leavers across England poised to find out which state school can offer them a place on Monday, March 3. But each school has its own strengths and weaknesses, and not all of them will be the right fit for every child or family.

The government’s updated performance figures for state-funded secondary schools are out now, after initially facing delays. Using these, we’ve been able to compare how state secondary schools across the City of Doncaster Council area did in the 2023/24 school year - to create a league table of the district’s top performers.

We’ve primarily based it on their latest Progress 8 scores, a unique figure from GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly a school’s pupils are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.

Any score above 0 is positive, and we’ve made sure to only include positive scores on the list. This includes many of the city and wider area’s most high-achieving schools, some of which also made the overall ranking for South Yorkshire.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 9 schools from across Doncaster area that did especially well last year:

1 . The Hayfield School At the top of the list is this secondary academy in Auckley, to the east of the city. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a fantastic Progress 8 score of 0.63. This placed it in the ‘well above average’ band - the highest available. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hall Cross Academy Hall Cross is a secondary academy and sixth form in the central city, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a great Progress 8 score of 0.55 - also considered ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Don Valley Academy Don Valley is a secondary academy in Scawthorpe, Doncaster. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.42 - placing it in the ‘above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales