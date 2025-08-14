2025 proves the hottest year yet as Sheffield Girls’ GDST celebrates sensational A Level results

Thirty-seven students (49% of the cohort) achieved at least one A* grade with 13 girls taking home 3 or more A*s. This year’s results further demonstrate the excellence and academic integrity for which the school is renowned.

In today’s competitive university admissions landscape, the value of an all‑girls education is clearer than ever. At Sheffield Girls’, pupils benefit from an environment where their voices are heard, ambitions are encouraged, and achievements are celebrated.

In recent years, subject preferences have shifted nationally, with higher interest in economics, business, maths and sciences, while interest in traditional humanities and modern languages has fallen, so it is good to see Sheffield students bucking the trend and achieving outstanding results in a range of humanities and languages, whilst going on to pursue all manner of undergraduate programmes including those in STEM.

One of the great joys of results week is seeing where pupils go next. This year, nine students are taking up places in Medicine with many others also opting for STEM courses. Among them is Jomana, who achieved an incredible four A*s.

She has secured a place on UCL’s highly competitive Medicine course, including a year abroad in France where she will continue to develop her wide ranging language skills which saw her awarded the GDST Lorna Cocking Scholarship earlier in the year. The scholarship recognises academic potential and provides financial support during Higher Education. Jomana also achieved an outstanding 83% in her DALF C1 diploma this year alongside her A Level studies.

She said: “I am so pleased with my results, and I am so, so happy. I’d like to thank my incredible teachers who have helped me achieve them. I could not have done it without them. I will be studying medicine at UCL next year, and I would like to pursue languages alongside medicine, perhaps potentially working in France in the future.”

Other notable destinations include:

students off to Oxbridge to start a range of courses including English, History, Classics and Medicine. Grace , who achieved AAA, was a finalist in last year’s Young Economist of the Year competition, and has secured a place on Standard Chartered’s highly competitive degree apprenticeship programme. She has also represented England in U17 and U15 badminton, artfully balancing sporting excellence with academic success.

, who achieved AAA, was a finalist in last year’s Young Economist of the Year competition, and has secured a place on Standard Chartered’s highly competitive degree apprenticeship programme. She has also represented England in U17 and U15 badminton, artfully balancing sporting excellence with academic success. Sophie, another sporting star from Sheffield Girls’, is heading to the United States on a prestigious swimming scholarship to study at Northeastern University.

In a year when STEM led the rankings in popularity - with Mathematics, Psychology and Biology topping the list - we were delighted to see our students excel in such a wide range of subjects.

Alex Wilson, Head of Sheffield Girls’ reflected:“Whatever paths they choose, the Class of 2025 will carry Sheffield Girls’ values of courage, positivity and kindness with them into the world, contributing with purpose and heart and making a difference. They have worked hard, supported each other and inspired us all.

"We are proud of each and every one of them, excited to watch their next steps, and cannot wait to see the impact they have on the world. Congratulations!”