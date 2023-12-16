There are over 70 cities in the UK for students to choose from, all offering different takes on what makes a perfect student life.
With two universities, unparalleled access to natural beauty and a bustling night life scene, Sheffield has lots to offer for students looking for their new home while they pursue higher education.
Now, student website StudentCrowd has revealed its list of the best student cities in the UK in 2023 as voted by students - and Sheffield has ranked in the top three.
The study analysed 9,304 reviews submitted by verified students over the last 12 months, and rated categories like the cost of living, eating out, night life, shopping and public transport to score each city out of a total of five points.
Here are the 15 best student cities in the UK in 2023, according to students:
1. Liverpool
Liverpool takes top spot with a rating of 4.42 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Liverpool has always been my favourite city, everything is within walking distance which saves money on transport. Food prices are very reasonable, and I've already got a great job which helps cover my living expenses" Photo: Liverpool takes top spot with a rating of 4.42 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Liverpool has always been my favourite city, everything is within walking distance which saves money on transport. Food prices are very reasonable, and I've already got a great job which helps cover my living expenses"
2. Newcastle
Newcastle was second with a score of 4.40 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Newcastle is the best choice in my opinion as a city. Everything you need is within walking distance and if not then nothing is far. Great metro system taking you anywhere you need for almost nothing if you have a metro card and exploring the cities and towns nearby is a great experience for students studying abroad (Northumberland, Durham.. bigger cities etc.)”
3. Sheffield
Sheffield finished off the top three with a score of 4.37 out of 5. “Everything in the city in really convenient for students. Many places do student discounts and public transport is really good and at a decent price," said one review. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Belfast
Belfast scored 4.33 out of 5. One review said: “Good place to live as a student. Not too crowded so you can focus on your study. Also Northern Ireland has a really good scenery which gives me nice experience studying here.”