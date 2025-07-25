More than six thousand children across Sheffield are currently gearing up for the big move - from primary to secondary school.

The long-awaited summer holidays are now here for schoolchildren across Yorkshire. Schoolchildren should enjoy the lie-ins and extra time for friends, relaxation, and hobbies while they can, however, before the start of September rolls around - when they’ll have to return to the classroom for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year.

For the thousands of new Year 7s moving onto secondary school this autumn, it will be a pretty exciting time. But they’ll also face new challenges, including qualifications like their GCSEs that can open doors to them in the future. This is why it is so important that their new secondary school is the right fir for them and their unique skills and capabilities, as well as your family.

With this in mind, we’re revisiting the best performing state-funded secondary schools across the Sheffield City Council area, based on our own personal ‘gold standard’. The main figure this uses is each school’s Progress 8 score for the most recently-available exam season (currently 2023/24) - an official metric which shows how quickly students are progressing compared to peers from similar starting points, from primary school to their GCSEs.

We’ve only included schools with a score that earned them a place in the ‘average’ band or higher. This data has now been finalised, so it is worth noting that results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports, based on interim results.

On top of that, we’ve also made sure each school on the list had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These inspections are going through some big changes at the moment, but we’ve only included those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards.

Here are the city’s top schools, just in time for the new year:

1 . Mercia School At the top of the list is Mercia, a secondary free school in and sixth form in the Nether Edge area, known for having incredibly high standards for pupil behaviour. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had one of the best Progress 8 scores in the country at 2.09, earning it a place in the ‘well above average’ band – the highest available. | Google Photo Sales

2 . High Storrs School Next up is High Storrs, a secondary academy and sixth form in the Ecclesall area, most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.87. | Google Photo Sales

3 . King Ecgbert School King Ecgbert is a secondary academy and sixth form in Dore, southwest of the city. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.81. | Google Photo Sales