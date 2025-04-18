2 . Owler Lane High School

Owler Lane High School, aka. Owler Lane Secondary or Intermediate School, on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964 - possibly at a time when a 'Mr Gregory' was the headteacher, followed by Mr "Jimmy" Edwards. The Sheffield History forum says Mr Edwards was not a popular man. I was unable to find when the year it closed, but Sheffield Pictures claims the original building was opened in 1889 and reorganised as a secondary school in 1947. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers