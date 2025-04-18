13 Sheffield schools that have shut their gates forever but will be remembered by generations of pupils

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

Schools out forever for these gone-but-not-forgotten Sheffield playgrounds and school halls.

It’s one thing to visit your old school and see how much things have changed - and another for it to be demolished and disappear altogether.

But these Sheffield schools will be remembered for years to come by the generations of pupils who grew up in their classrooms.

They include long lost sites like Gleadless Valley Secondary and the “tower block” of Norfolk School, on Craddock Road.

Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield. This picture was taken in 1996, very close to when it was closed down and demolished.

1. Gleadless Valley Secondary School

Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield. This picture was taken in 1996, very close to when it was closed down and demolished. | Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers Photo: Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers

Photo Sales
Owler Lane High School, aka. Owler Lane Secondary or Intermediate School, on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964 - possibly at a time when a 'Mr Gregory' was the headteacher, followed by Mr "Jimmy" Edwards. The Sheffield History forum says Mr Edwards was not a popular man. I was unable to find when the year it closed, but Sheffield Pictures claims the original building was opened in 1889 and reorganised as a secondary school in 1947.

2. Owler Lane High School

Owler Lane High School, aka. Owler Lane Secondary or Intermediate School, on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964 - possibly at a time when a 'Mr Gregory' was the headteacher, followed by Mr "Jimmy" Edwards. The Sheffield History forum says Mr Edwards was not a popular man. I was unable to find when the year it closed, but Sheffield Pictures claims the original building was opened in 1889 and reorganised as a secondary school in 1947. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Norfolk Comp School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, pictured in February 1975. After the derelict building was set ablaze in an arson attack in 2004, it was demolished in two parts, starting with the main school building followed by the 'tower' block in the months afterwards.

3. Norfolk Comprehensive School

Norfolk Comp School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, pictured in February 1975. After the derelict building was set ablaze in an arson attack in 2004, it was demolished in two parts, starting with the main school building followed by the 'tower' block in the months afterwards. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year.

4. Park Hill Primary School

Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice