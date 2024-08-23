The champagne has been popped, the discount Nandos has been scoffed, and the excitement is over for another year.

But there are still plenty of photos to share from Sheffield’s schools and pupils celebrating their GCSE results.

Here are 12 more pictures from across the Steel City of pupils opening their envelopes.

1 . The Birley Academy Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy Photo Sales

2 . The Birley Academy Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy Photo Sales

3 . The Birley Academy Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy Photo Sales

4 . The Birley Academy Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy Photo Sales