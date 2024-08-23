12 cheery photos of Sheffield pupils celebrating GCSE Results Day 2024

Here are 12 more photos from GCSE results day 2024 this week showing students picking up their envelopes.

The champagne has been popped, the discount Nandos has been scoffed, and the excitement is over for another year.

But there are still plenty of photos to share from Sheffield’s schools and pupils celebrating their GCSE results.

Here are 12 more pictures from across the Steel City of pupils opening their envelopes.

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results.

1. The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results.

2. The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results.

3. The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results.

4. The Birley Academy

Students at The Birley Academy celebrate their results. | The Birley Academy

