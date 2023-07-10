11 universities in Sheffield and Yorkshire ranked best to worst in the ‘Good University Guide 2023’

4 . University of Leeds - National rank 23

Something of a slip for the University of Leeds this year. Despite remaining one of the highest regarded in the country, UoL slipped from holding rank 15 last year down to 23 in 2023. Despite praise for investing in climate action and exceptional research, The Times wrote: "Leeds has crashed out of the top 100 for each of our two measures of student satisfaction... For satisfaction with teaching quality, Leeds has plunged 40 places year-on-year to rank 122nd, while it is 116= for how students feel about the wider undergraduate experience, a fall of 49 places." Photo: James Copeland Photography