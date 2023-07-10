News you can trust since 1887
11 universities in Sheffield and Yorkshire ranked best to worst in the ‘Good University Guide 2023’

Here are the best universities in Yorkshire & The Humber, according to a new ranking list ‘The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023’.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST

Yorkshire & The Humber’s top performing universities have been published in The Times newspaper’s annual league table, the ‘Good University Guide 2023’.

Considered one of the UK’s authorities on where students can get the best education, the annual ranking is eagerly anticipated every year to see where the nation’s redbricks, Russells and polytechnics have risen or slipped in the tables.

Below, The Star has analysed the 11 universities in Yorkshire & The Humber.

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience, and assigns them a score out of 1,000. According to these indicators, The University of York topped the local list, and even made it to 17th place on the UK list.

Coming in just below them was the University of Sheffield, which was ranked joint 20th in the nation alongside the University of Birmingham.

Sadly, Sheffield Hallam took a tumble in the rankings this year and slipped to 72nd down from 82nd last year.

Absent from this list is the Leeds based University of Law, which did not appear on The Times’ guide.

Carry on reading to find out how Yorkshire and the Humber’s 11 universities ranked in the academic league table.

Here is how Yorkshire and The Humber scored inThe Times' Good Universities Guide 2023.

1. How Yorkshire & The Humber scored on The Times' Good Universities Guide 2023

Here is how Yorkshire and The Humber scored inThe Times' Good Universities Guide 2023. Photo: Adobe, Sheffield Newspapers

The University of York claimed two spaces this year to rank 17 in the nation, as well as being rated ninth for 'research quality'. Overall, 93 per cent of York's research was rated world-leading or internationally excellent. Meanwhile. the latest figures show that more than four in five (82 per cent) York graduates were in highly skilled jobs or further study 15 months after finishing their degree.

2. University of York - National rank 17

Photo: Natalia - stock.adobe.com

The Steel City's own University of Sheffield climbed two spaces in 2023 and is now the joint 20th-best university in the nation according to The Times, together with Birmingham. It comes after being praised for its "impressive" increase in research quality, while The Times wrote: "In tandem comes impressive rates of student satisfaction, a bugbear at many other research-led institutions. Based on the latest National Student Survey, Sheffield ranks 28th for the wider student experience (it was 27th last year) and 47th for students' evaluation of teaching quality (joint 48th last year)."

3. The University of Sheffield - National rank 20 (Joint)

Photo: Submitted

Something of a slip for the University of Leeds this year. Despite remaining one of the highest regarded in the country, UoL slipped from holding rank 15 last year down to 23 in 2023. Despite praise for investing in climate action and exceptional research, The Times wrote: "Leeds has crashed out of the top 100 for each of our two measures of student satisfaction... For satisfaction with teaching quality, Leeds has plunged 40 places year-on-year to rank 122nd, while it is 116= for how students feel about the wider undergraduate experience, a fall of 49 places."

4. University of Leeds - National rank 23

Photo: James Copeland Photography

