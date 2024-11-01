Kenrex: Gripping true-crime performance puts dramatic genius on show

Jack Holden in the incredible KENREX. | Photo by Manuel Harlan.

Brilliant characters draw you into a play - when a performance is littered with perfect portrayals and yet just one actor, true genius is at work.

I had no idea what to expect when we went to see Kenrex.

It is a true crime, American thriller and this is all we knew: "July 10th, 1981, Missouri. Smalltown bully, Ken Rex McElroy rules Skidmore with an iron fist. His ten year reign of terror has involved theft, intimidation, assault, abduction and attempted murder - but, thanks to his slippery defence attorney and the rusty cogs of the American justice system, Ken Rex has never spent a night behind bars.

But, when Ken shoots pillar of the community, greengrocer Bo Bowenkamp and leaves him for dead, the good folk of Skidmore decide that enough is enough. If the courts won’t bring Ken to heel, they will."

Gripping slightly underestimates how Kenrex makes you feel. I have seen some great one-man performances but Jack Holden took it to another level.

I realised I had goosebumps on my arms as we stepped out of the Playhouse - such is the power of Kenrex and such is the power of one man.

Jack Holden's one-man show Kenrex is unmissable | Photo by Manuel Harlan.

This is less of a play and more of an all encompassing experience which grabs you by the throat. That only one actor steps into the spotlight makes it all the more incredible.

Jack Holden does start off in the centre of the stage beside John Patrick Elliott, who composed and performs it wonderfully. Then off they go.

The lighting, the sound effects, the music and the simplicity of stage design which envelope its characters.

It flows seamlessly. I found myself sitting forward in my chair on many occasions - desperate to hear the next response and see the magical transformations.

The mob scene is utterly enthralling. Holden conjures up characters so powerful, you know who it is by his bodily stance only. The voices, the facial expressions, the positioning - it is exhausting just reflecting on how Holden manages to put so much into every second.

We were fans by the interval. By the end we were addicts, on our feet in rapturous applause. This new show written by Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian is a must-see, must-feel, must-not-miss.

Kenrex was one man who brought chaos and hatred to his community. This performance has more power than many shows with large casts. Holden's all-consuming passion to dragged us all along from start to finish. It is all about the power of the singular and one word sums it up. It is simply, extraordinary.