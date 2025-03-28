UK's best comedians take to the stage to support Sheffield charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The popular ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ host organised a similar sell-out event in Sheffield earlier this year, however his latest venture saw crowds in London show their support.
Filling out The Comedy Store UK, crowds enjoyed an evening of good laughs as they were entertained by Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Chantel Nash, Joanne McNally and Jamie MacDonald.
More than £35,000 was raised on the night, which is set to be split between The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Bright Young Dreams mental health campaign, founded by Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.
Jon Richardson said: "Incredible - £35,000 raised.
“That’s an obscene amount of money - enough to make me worry that someone’s accidentally added an extra zero.
“But assuming you all know how numbers work, thank you so much for your generosity.
“It’s genuinely heart-warming to see that in between complaining about car parking and the temperature of drinks, we can all come together to do something properly good for our children’s futures.
“Now let’s all go home, bask in our collective kindness, and try not to ruin it by getting irrationally annoyed at someone walking too slowly in front of us tomorrow.”
Tchad Western, co-founder of Bright Young Dreams and chief fun officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “What an amazing evening - it’s just brilliant to sell-out our first comedy night in London.
“We couldn’t have done it without our amazing partners.
“A huge thank you to our main sponsor, Portland Clinical, and to Miele, TRIC, Z Hotels, Amazon and TiVO for donating incredible items for our raffle.
“With a special mention to Miele for auctioning their private dining room, that fetched an incredible £7,000.
“Thank you to everyone for their support and generosity.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.