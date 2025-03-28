UK's best comedians take to the stage to support Sheffield charity

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:18 BST
Sheffield Children’s Hospital patron Jon Richardson was joined by some of the country’s best comedians for a fundraising night that earned £35,000 for the charity.

The popular ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ host organised a similar sell-out event in Sheffield earlier this year, however his latest venture saw crowds in London show their support.

Jon Richardson hosted a sell-out comedy night for the Children's Hospital Charity.
Jon Richardson hosted a sell-out comedy night for the Children's Hospital Charity. | Dirty and Glory Media

Filling out The Comedy Store UK, crowds enjoyed an evening of good laughs as they were entertained by Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Chantel Nash, Joanne McNally and Jamie MacDonald.

More than £35,000 was raised on the night, which is set to be split between The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Bright Young Dreams mental health campaign, founded by Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Jon Richardson said: "Incredible - £35,000 raised.

“That’s an obscene amount of money - enough to make me worry that someone’s accidentally added an extra zero.

Bright Young Dreams founder Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill attended the comedy night in London.
Bright Young Dreams founder Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill attended the comedy night in London. | Dirty and Glory Media

“But assuming you all know how numbers work, thank you so much for your generosity.

“It’s genuinely heart-warming to see that in between complaining about car parking and the temperature of drinks, we can all come together to do something properly good for our children’s futures.

“Now let’s all go home, bask in our collective kindness, and try not to ruin it by getting irrationally annoyed at someone walking too slowly in front of us tomorrow.”

Tchad Western, co-founder of Bright Young Dreams and chief fun officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “What an amazing evening - it’s just brilliant to sell-out our first comedy night in London.

Joel Dommett (The Masked Singer) was one of the many comedians to perform on the night.
Joel Dommett (The Masked Singer) was one of the many comedians to perform on the night. | Dirty and Glory Media

“We couldn’t have done it without our amazing partners.

“A huge thank you to our main sponsor, Portland Clinical, and to Miele, TRIC, Z Hotels, Amazon and TiVO for donating incredible items for our raffle.

“With a special mention to Miele for auctioning their private dining room, that fetched an incredible £7,000.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and generosity.”

