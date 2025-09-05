Miriam Margoyles will be visiting Sheffield tocelebrate the launch of her new book 'The Little Book of Miriam'. It will be the first stop on a book tour set to take her to Liverpool, Leeds and Eastbourne. | Carole Barghi

A national treasure is beginning her latest book tour in Sheffield.

Miriam Margoyles has undoubtedly made her mark on British culture, starring in everything from Harry Potter, to comedy classic Blackadder and even recently adding her unmistakeable voice to the world of Doctor Who.

Famed for her raunchy, swear-filled stories that have seen her shock Graham Norton on multiple occasions, the 84-year-old continues to impress, becoming a Vogue cover star only a few years ago.

And now the people of Sheffield may be able to see that signature charm in person, as Miriam heads up north next week for a book signing.

Miriam Margoyles will be visiting Sheffield tocelebrate the launch of her new book 'The Little Book of Miriam'. It will be the first stop on a book tour set to take her to Liverpool, Leeds and Eastbourne. | Carole Barghi

She will be at the Waterstones in Orchard Square at 12.30pm on Monday September 8.

It will be the first stop on a book tour as she travels across a number of Waterstones stores to celebrate the launch of her latest release ‘The Little Book of Miriam’.

The national book retailer has advised that those interested arrive early, as the signing will be first come, first served.

Waterstones describes the new book as ‘an A-Z’ of Miriam’s life, ‘featuring anecdotes about everything from apostrophes to the Vagina Monologues and beyond’.

Publisher John Murray added: “Packed with her wit, wisdom and unfiltered stories, The Little Book of Miriam is a memory palace of Miriam's extraordinary life's standout moments, opinions and conclusions.

“Never forget that this is a woman who knocked back Warren Beatty, played to an audience of Two thousand naked lesbians, injected sex into the Cadbury's Caramel Bunny and was Vogue's cover star aged 83. Miriam is always full of surprises and this book is too.

“Deliciously dip-in-able, thought-provoking and mirth-inducing, elegantly designed and always interesting -whether sharing daring declarations, behind-the-scenes antics or talking about the indignities of ageing, this is a book as unique and extraordinary as Miriam herself.”