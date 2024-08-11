Spotted in Sheffield: The 15 celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield, and where they were seen

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT

From movie stars to pop heroes and sports icons - they have all been spotted out and about in Sheffield.

We went out to find out the big names who have been seen in the city, both by the people who live here and those who visit the city centre themselves.

Now we have put together a gallery of 15 celebrities who have been seen here in Sheffield, either out on the streets themselves, or in its cafes and bars.

We have also included where they were seen.

They present an impressive list of stars over the years.

Take a look at the gallery below to see all those big names.

Let us know at The Star which famous people you have seen here in our city - and if you have taken a selfie with a celebrity here in Sheffield, email it to [email protected] and we will include you in a future gallery.

15 celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield by residents

1. Celebrities spotted in Sheffield

15 celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield by residents | PA Photo: PA

Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by Rachael West, from Meersbrook. She spotted the stand-up comedian and actor jogging in Barker's Pool, about six years ago. Picture: Ian West PA

2. Suzy Eddie Izzard

Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by Rachael West, from Meersbrook. She spotted the stand-up comedian and actor jogging in Barker's Pool, about six years ago. Picture: Ian West PA | PA Photo: Ian West

Born and raised in Sheffield, Jessica Ennis-Hill was spotted in the Bruno coffee bar on Ecclesall Road by Sheffield resident Sue Walton, of Fulwood. Picture: Chris Etchells

3. Jessica Ennis-Hill

Born and raised in Sheffield, Jessica Ennis-Hill was spotted in the Bruno coffee bar on Ecclesall Road by Sheffield resident Sue Walton, of Fulwood. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker was spotted at a branch of HSBC on Eccesall Road, by Sheffield resident Ross Padwick Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker was spotted at a branch of HSBC on Eccesall Road, by Sheffield resident Ross Padwick Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe | National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

