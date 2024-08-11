We went out to find out the big names who have been seen in the city, both by the people who live here and those who visit the city centre themselves.

Now we have put together a gallery of 15 celebrities who have been seen here in Sheffield, either out on the streets themselves, or in its cafes and bars.

We have also included where they were seen.

They present an impressive list of stars over the years.

Take a look at the gallery below to see all those big names.

Let us know at The Star which famous people you have seen here in our city - and if you have taken a selfie with a celebrity here in Sheffield, email it to [email protected] and we will include you in a future gallery.

Celebrities spotted in Sheffield 15 celebrities spotted out and about in Sheffield by residents

Suzy Eddie Izzard Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by Rachael West, from Meersbrook. She spotted the stand-up comedian and actor jogging in Barker's Pool, about six years ago.

Jessica Ennis-Hill Born and raised in Sheffield, Jessica Ennis-Hill was spotted in the Bruno coffee bar on Ecclesall Road by Sheffield resident Sue Walton, of Fulwood.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker was spotted at a branch of HSBC on Eccesall Road, by Sheffield resident Ross Padwick