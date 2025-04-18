Sheffield road sign mystery as a Coronation Street legend vanishes, and another one appears, in Greenhill

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:02 BST
Sheffield motorists are baffled - after an iconic Coronation Street star vanished near Meadowhead.

For years, a huge smiling photograph of Coronation Street’s Hayley Cropper has peered down at drivers, cyclists and pedestrians from a road sign on Greenhill Avenue, just before they reach Greenhill Main Road, near the Sheffield Transport Club in Meadowhead.

But something has changed.

Hayley’s picture has vanished from the sign, in place to show drivers how to get to Holmesfield, Bradway and Lowedges along the B6054.

Mystery as Roy Cropper replaces Hayler Cropper on well known Sheffield road sign. Photo: Dean Atkins, National WorldMystery as Roy Cropper replaces Hayler Cropper on well known Sheffield road sign. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World
Mystery as Roy Cropper replaces Hayler Cropper on well known Sheffield road sign. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

And adding to the mystery, the famous character, who was played in the soap by actress Julie Hesmonhalgh from 1998 until 2014, has now been replaced on the sign by another Coronation Street character.

In her place has appeared her on-screen husband Roy Cropper, who has been played by David Neilson in the show since 1995.

One motorist said: “I’ve no idea how or why the picture of Hayley out of Corrie has been on that sign for all these years.

Hayley out of Coronation Street, left, has been replaced by Roy Cropper on a mysterious road sign in Greenhill. Photo: David Kessen / Dean Atkins. National WorldHayley out of Coronation Street, left, has been replaced by Roy Cropper on a mysterious road sign in Greenhill. Photo: David Kessen / Dean Atkins. National World
Hayley out of Coronation Street, left, has been replaced by Roy Cropper on a mysterious road sign in Greenhill. Photo: David Kessen / Dean Atkins. National World | David Kessen / Dean Atkins. National World

“And I’ve certainly no idea why something’s pasted Roy Cropper’s picture over her! I’d love to know what it’s all about, but it just seems like a mystery.”

The picture is one of a number of mysterious pictures which have appeared on the road signs in that part of Sheffield in recent years.

As well as Hayley - and now Roy - characters who have appeared on road signs on the roads between Greenhill and Lowedges have also included Father Dougal (out of the show Father Ted), and the Chuckle Brothers.

It is not known who has put the pictures there, but officials at Sheffield Council told The Star last year that they had not received any complaints about them.

