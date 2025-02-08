Sheffield people: 16 famous actors from the city who have starred in TV shows and films

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 05:01 BST

Sheffield has been the setting for many great movies and TV shows, from The Full Monty to Doctor Who.

The city has also produced some fine actors, who have enjoyed glittering careers on the big and small screen.

Sean Bean, Dominic West and Michael Palin are among the household names who were born, grew up and went to school in Sheffield.

But there are many more famous faces from the city who have starred in shows including Coronation Street, Casualty, EastEnders and Call The Midwife, but whose links with Sheffield are perhaps not so well known.

How many of these famous actors do you recognise from their roles on TV or in film, and did you know about their connection to Sheffield?

Sean Bean, pictured here outside Sheffield Town Hall, was born and raised in Handsworth and nearly followed his dad into the steel trade before getting bitten by the acting bug. He has gone on to achieve huge success and great acclaim, with roles in film and TV including Sharpe, GoldenEye, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. The Sheffield United fan also got to live out his boyhood dreams in the football drama When Saturday Comes, filmed in his home city.

1. Sean Bean

Sean Bean, pictured here outside Sheffield Town Hall, was born and raised in Handsworth and nearly followed his dad into the steel trade before getting bitten by the acting bug. He has gone on to achieve huge success and great acclaim, with roles in film and TV including Sharpe, GoldenEye, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. The Sheffield United fan also got to live out his boyhood dreams in the football drama When Saturday Comes, filmed in his home city. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Elizabeth Henstridge starred as Jemma Simmons in the superhero series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also appeared in the 2022 Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion, alongside Uma Thurman. She was born in Sheffield and attended both Meadowhead School and King Edward VII School.

2. Elizabeth Henstridge

Elizabeth Henstridge starred as Jemma Simmons in the superhero series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also appeared in the 2022 Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion, alongside Uma Thurman. She was born in Sheffield and attended both Meadowhead School and King Edward VII School. | Getty Images for Disney Photo: Getty Images for Disney

Photo Sales
Richard Coyle was born and raised in Sheffield. He made his breakthrough playing Jeff Murdock in the comedy Coupling. He has since appeared in shows include Crossbones, alongside John Malkovich, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

3. Richard Coyle

Richard Coyle was born and raised in Sheffield. He made his breakthrough playing Jeff Murdock in the comedy Coupling. He has since appeared in shows include Crossbones, alongside John Malkovich, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore | PA Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Bobby Knutt and Brian Glover appear in Babes in the Wood at the Lyceum in 1996 The late Brian Glover, pictured here alongside Bobby Knutt outside the Lyceum Theatre in 1996, was born in Sheffield and worked as a teacher and professional wrestler before becoming an actor. His most famous films include Kes, An American Werewolf in London, and Alien 3.

4. Brian Glover

Bobby Knutt and Brian Glover appear in Babes in the Wood at the Lyceum in 1996 The late Brian Glover, pictured here alongside Bobby Knutt outside the Lyceum Theatre in 1996, was born in Sheffield and worked as a teacher and professional wrestler before becoming an actor. His most famous films include Kes, An American Werewolf in London, and Alien 3. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldDominic WestTVFilm
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice