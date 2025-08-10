From homegrown stars like the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Jessica Ennis-Hill to big name visitors including Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Walsh and Sophie Ellis Bextor, these are the places they have been been spotted and in many cases raved about.
And it’s not just one venue that received that celebrity seal of approval, with Indian restaurants, vintage clothing stars, cafes and iconic pubs all getting recognition.
Do you know TV presenter Dan Walker’s favourite American diner, where Ronnie O’Sullivan goes when he fancies noodles, or the Sheffield institution which has hosted stars of stage and screen such as Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Kenneth Branagh?
Incredibly pictures even show Rocky superstar Sylvester Stallone at a restaurant he loved so much he stayed throughout the night.
Have you seen any celebrities in Sheffield? If so, where?
1. Grazie
Grace Kelly singer Mika visited the popular Italian restaurant Grazie, on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in July 2024. It's understood he was in the city to film the new series of Channel 4 show The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, on which he is a judge. Sharing this photo of Mika with the team, Grazie said: "Even the celebs know where to get their pasta fix! We had the pleasure of serving @mikainstagram this afternoon so it looks like our pasta is the real superstar in Sheffield!" | Grazie Photo: Grazie
2. Vulgar
Sheffield has no shortage of great vintage clothes shops, and Vulgar on Division Street is one of the most popular. Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis Bextor is among its fans. | Vulgar/Instagram Photo: Vulgar/Instagram
3. Kommune food hall
Kommune on Angel Street in Sheffield city centre has been named as one of the UK's best food halls, and the Olympic great Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is among its fans. She has described it as a 'place that does lots of different types of food in a really relaxed open dining environment'. | Kommune Photo: Kommune
4. Nonnas
Nonnas Italian restaurant on Ecclesall Road is a Sheffield institution. Probably its most famous diner was Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone, who popped in for a meal after appearing at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours. | Nonnas Photo: Nonnas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.