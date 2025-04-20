After going out to ask the people of Sheffield to name their favourite song by the famous Britpop group, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, we have put together details of their 11 most popular songs, either as an intro for newcomers, or a reminder for those who are already fans.

The full run down, showing officially which songs are the most popular, can be seen at the bottom of the page.

When we asked about the group on the streets of Sheffield, some admitted to not knowing any of their songs.

But others shared their views with us, which can be seen in our video.

Rob Travis said: “It's got to be Common People because it's a reminder of the good old 90s. And it just keeps me going.”

But Ronan Thompson said: “I quite like This Is Hardcore because I think it's a lot more different to a lot of the other Pulp songs. I think it's very grandiose and very triumphant and very orchestral.”

Below is the full list of the group’s most popular songs, and how successful they have proven. How many of them do you remember?

Bar Italia Bar Italia was an album track of 1995's Different Class. It has been streamed 8,975,372 on Spotify

Mis-shapes Mis-shapes was released as a double A sided single with Sorted For E's & Wizz in 27 September 1995, reaching number two in the charts, and also appeared on the Different Class album that year. It has been streamed 12,012,569 times on Spotify

Mile End Released as the B side of Something Changed, it also appeared on the Trainspotting film soundtrack in 1996. It has been streamed 15,014,173 times on Spotify.