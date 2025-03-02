A major film and TV star has explained his decision to swap London, where he was born, for Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Daniels is famous for appearing in films including Quadrophenia, Scum, and Chicken Run, and for playing Kevin Wicks on EastEnders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also appears memorably on the Blur song Parklife, and joined the band on stage during their comeback tour in 2023.

The London-born film and TV actor Phil Daniels, famous for movies including Quadrophenia, has explained why he's moved to Sheffield. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

But the actor, known for playing Londoners, often with strong cockney accents, told BBC Radio Sheffield he has now moved to Sheffield.

Explaining the reasons behind the move, he said: “I met a girl from Sheffield, Nicki Donohoe, and felt it was about time I moved on and came up here with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Toby Foster, he added: “I like it a lot, yeah, it’s good. I still have to go back to town a bit but it’s great. I really enjoy it up here. I’ve got some mates up here now, the Everley Pregnant Brothers boys, Mark Herbert, so I’m enjoying myself.”

Asked what he’s working on, he said there was a third series being made of the HBO TV fantasy drama series House of Dragons, in which he plays Maester Gerardys.

He’s also due to appear at the Network live music venue, on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, for an event called Celebrating Quadrophenia, on May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil, who played the young Mod Jimmy Cooper in the classic 1979 film, is reuniting with Trevor Laird, who played Ferdy, for the event, which will feature a Q&A, a meet and greet with the actors, live music and a DJ set from Nicki Donohoe.