Phil Daniels: Famous film and TV star explains decision to swap London for Sheffield
Phil Daniels is famous for appearing in films including Quadrophenia, Scum, and Chicken Run, and for playing Kevin Wicks on EastEnders.
He also appears memorably on the Blur song Parklife, and joined the band on stage during their comeback tour in 2023.
But the actor, known for playing Londoners, often with strong cockney accents, told BBC Radio Sheffield he has now moved to Sheffield.
Explaining the reasons behind the move, he said: “I met a girl from Sheffield, Nicki Donohoe, and felt it was about time I moved on and came up here with her.”
Speaking to Toby Foster, he added: “I like it a lot, yeah, it’s good. I still have to go back to town a bit but it’s great. I really enjoy it up here. I’ve got some mates up here now, the Everley Pregnant Brothers boys, Mark Herbert, so I’m enjoying myself.”
Asked what he’s working on, he said there was a third series being made of the HBO TV fantasy drama series House of Dragons, in which he plays Maester Gerardys.
He’s also due to appear at the Network live music venue, on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, for an event called Celebrating Quadrophenia, on May 31.
Phil, who played the young Mod Jimmy Cooper in the classic 1979 film, is reuniting with Trevor Laird, who played Ferdy, for the event, which will feature a Q&A, a meet and greet with the actors, live music and a DJ set from Nicki Donohoe.
